Anthropic Salaries For H-1B Workers Revealed: Up To Rs 13 Crore Base Pay

Anthropic, the company behind Claude and Mythos artificial intelligence (AI) models, had its valuation jump to $965 billion this May, making it one of the most valuable companies in the world. While the fight for talent to keep up in the AI race is heating up, Anthropic has managed to hold onto its employees at a higher rate than other labs, primarily due to hefty compensation packages running into millions.

Federal H-1B visa filings obtained by Business Insider reveal that Anthropic paid two employees listed as "Member of Technical Staff" base salaries of $1.12 million and $1.38 million. However, because the startup uses this generic title across various departments, the filings do not clarify the employees' specific roles or responsibilities. Additionally, the filings don't include bonuses or equity compensation, which often accounts for a huge portion of a total pay package.

Here Are The Salaries Of Anthropic Employees:

Position Salary Member of Technical Staff Rs 1.26 crore ($133,952) to Rs 13.02 crore ($1,380,000) Member of Technical Staff (Manager) Rs 1.26 crore ($134,139) to Rs 8.02 crore ($850,000) Member of Technical Staff, Reinforcement Learning Researcher Rs 1.06 crore ($112,778) to Rs 4.71 crore ($500,000) Product Design Manager Rs 1.32 crore ($140,254) to Rs 3.6 crore ($385,000) Product Operations Rs 1.17 crore ($125,000) to Rs 4.71 crore ($500,000) Accounting Rs 1.33 crore ($141,378) to Rs 2.17 crore ($230,000) Commercial Counsel Rs 1.87 crore ($198,765) to Rs 3.01 crore ($320,000) Finance & Strategy Rs 1.72 crore ($182,978) to Rs 2.92 crore ($310,000) Marketing Rs 1.50 crore ($159,328) to Rs 1.88 crore ($200,000) Research Operations Rs 1.17 crore ($125,000) to Rs 4.71 crore ($500,000) Technical Sales Rs 1.46 crore ($155,522) to Rs 4.71 crore ($500,000)

While companies have pulled back on H-1B visa applications due to the US government's stance, the likes of Anthropic, OpenAI and Nvidia have ramped up their H-1B filings. Anthropic reportedly obtained certification for roughly 80 H-1B roles during the first two quarters of fiscal 2026.