<i>"America Kya Kehta Tha?"</i> Meme Star Gautam Singh Joins NEET-UG Protest In Delhi

The face behind the viral "America kya kehta tha?" meme has resurfaced in the spotlight, this time at the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak in Delhi. Gautam Singh, 21, shot to internet fame in March 2025 after a passionate rant spawned countless memes, reaction videos and even a song based on his now-famous catchphrase.

On Monday, Singh shared a series of videos from Delhi's Jantar Mantar, where CJP supporters and students have been protesting alleged exam irregularities. Claiming he had attended the demonstrations on both Sunday and Monday, Singh urged others to join the agitation.

"Hum kal bhi yahan pe the aur main aaj bhi yahan pe hun," he said in one video. In another, he called on people to participate in the protest, joking, "Even America is demanding Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation."

Responding to commenters, Singh wrote, "Mere liye mera desh sabse pehle aata hai" (For me, my country comes first).

His appearance at the CJP-led protest has now sparked fresh discussion on social media, with many users surprised to see the viral influencer backing a movement demanding accountability over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak.

Meanwhile, the demonstrators stayed at Jantar Mantar on Tuesday morning, persistently continuing their protest the day after violent confrontations occurred between them and security forces in Delhi during the 'Sansad Chalo' March.

The clashes erupted on Monday as thousands of supporters of the CJP and students marched from Jantar Mantar towards Parliament, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over recurring examination irregularities, including the NEET-UG paper leaks.

Police had already imposed prohibitory orders and set up barricades to prevent the march from proceeding further.

After police dismantled the stage and tents from Jantar Mantar, the protesters reclaimed the area. Following a call from the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) for the protest to persist, demonstrators began to arrive at Jantar Mantar early Tuesday.

A significant presence of police and RAF personnel remained deployed at the location.



(With inputs from IANS)