NEET UG 2026 Refund: NTA Extends Bank Account Update Window Till July 14 For Cancelled Exam Fee Refund

NEET UG 2026 Refund: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has given NEET UG 2026 candidates another opportunity to confirm, correct or update their bank account details to receive the refund of the examination fee following the cancellation of the exam held on May 3, 2026.

According to the public notice issued on July 7, around 10,28,223 candidates have already updated their bank account details and the refund process has begun for them. Candidates who have not yet completed the process can now update their bank details through the NEET UG 2026 registration portal by July 14, 2026 (11:50 PM).

Direct Link: NEET UG 2026 Fee Refund

NTA Extends NEET UG 2026 Bank Account Update Deadline

NTA stated that "only about 10,28,223 candidates have updated and confirmed their bank accounts" and that the refund process has already started for those candidates. However, "a large number of students are yet to update/confirm their bank account details." To ensure that every eligible candidate receives the refund, the agency has decided to reopen the bank account confirmation and updation facility.

The notice further states that candidates should complete the process by July 14, 2026 (up to 11:50 PM) so that "NTA can complete the refund process without any delay."

How To Update Bank Account Details for NEET UG 2026 Refund?

Candidates can follow these steps to update their bank account information:

Visit the NEET UG 2026 registration portal at neet.nta.nic.in.

Log in using your application credentials.

Complete the two-factor authentication process.

Click on the "Bank Account Details Confirmation/Updation" link.

Enter or update your bank account details carefully.

Candidates may also upload a cancelled cheque, if required, to ensure the accuracy of the bank account information.

Submit the details before July 14, 2026, 11:50 PM.

Candidates who are yet to confirm or update their bank account details should complete the process before July 14, 2026 (11:50 PM) to ensure timely receipt of the NEET UG 2026 examination fee refund.