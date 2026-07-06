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NEET UG 2026 Refunds Begin; Update Bank Details By July 7

Candidates can update bank details on the NEET UG portal until July 7, 2026, 11:50 pm to receive refunds.

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NEET UG 2026 Refunds Begin; Update Bank Details By July 7
Deadline Approaches For NEET UG 2026 Refund Bank Detail Updates
  • Refunds for NEET UG 2026 candidates have begun for confirmed bank accounts
  • Candidates can update bank details on the official portal until July 7, 2026
  • Only 8,29,510 candidates have updated their bank details so far
How do I check if my bank account details are verified?

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the refund process for candidates who appeared in the NEET UG 2026 examination held on May 3. The agency said that refunds have already been initiated for candidates who have successfully confirmed their bank account details.

Candidates who have not yet verified or updated their bank details can do so through the official NEET UG 2026 portal. The last date to update the information is July 7, 2026, till 11:50 pm.

According to the NTA, only 8,29,510 candidates have corrected or updated their bank account details so far. The agency has urged all remaining eligible candidates to complete the process before the deadline to avoid any delay in receiving their refund.

Candidates can log in to the official NEET UG website using their application credentials and verify or update their bank account information.

The NTA advised candidates not to wait until the last day and to ensure that the bank account details entered on the portal are correct so that the refund can be processed without any issues.

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