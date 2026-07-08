NEET UG Result 2026 Soon: Here Are Top 10 Medical Colleges As Per NIRF Rankings

NEET UG Result 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to announce the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate 2026 results soon on its official portal, neet.nta.nic.in. Speaking with NDTV, senior NTA sources said that the NEET Undergraduate results will likely be released by July 20. The NTA is working on a war footing to release the results soon, the sources added.

With the result release date coming closer, the spotlight is once again on one of India's most closely watched medical entrance exams. Soon after the NEET UG 2026 results, the medical board will start the NEET counselling for the 2026 academic cycle. Students are advised to keep their choices ready: do research, prepare documents, and plan your academic journey in advance. Applicants can check the top medical colleges as per the Ministry of Education's ranking framework in this article.

READ MORE | Inside NEET Counselling: Registration, Choice-Filling, Seat Allotment Explained

Top 10 Medical Colleges

Based on the latest National Institutional Ranking Framework's data, here is the list of top 10 medical colleges in India.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh Christian Medical College, Vellore Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research, Puducherry Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore King George`s Medical University, Lucknow Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore Kasturba Medical College, Manipal

According to the Ministry of Education, the parameters broadly cover "Teaching, Learning and Resources," "Research and Professional Practices," "Graduation Outcomes," "Outreach and Inclusivity," and "Perception".

ALSO CHECK | Inside NEET UG Last Year's Merit List: Top 10 Female Toppers, Their Scores, All India Rank

Along with the release of NTA scores, the testing agency is also prepared to announce the top scorers, state toppers, and top female candidates, in addition to other result statistics.