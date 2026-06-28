Re-NEET UG 2026 Answer Key Objection Window Closes Today At 11:50 PM, Direct Link Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the Re-NEET UG 2026 Answer Key Objection Window today, June 28, 2026, at 11:50 PM. Candidates who appeared for the Re-NEET UG 2026 examination can challenge the provisional answer key by submitting objections through the official website before the deadline. No challenges will be accepted after the objection window closes.

Candidates must pay a processing fee of ₹200 per question while submitting objections. The fee will be refunded only if the challenge is found to be valid by the panel of subject experts.

How to Submit Re-NEET UG 2026 Answer Key Objections?

Visit the official NTA NEET website at neet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the Re-NEET UG 2026 Answer Key Challenge link.

Log in using the application number and password.

Select the question(s) to be challenged.

Upload supporting documents from authentic academic sources, such as NCERT textbooks or other recognised references.

Pay the prescribed fee of ₹200 per question through the available online payment modes.

Submit the challenge and download the confirmation page for future reference.

Direct Link Here

What Happens After the Objection Window Closes?

After the Re-NEET UG 2026 Answer Key Objection Window closes, the NTA will examine all the objections with the help of subject experts. If any challenge is accepted, the necessary corrections will be incorporated into the Final Answer Key.

Candidates whose objections are found to be valid will receive a refund of the ₹200 processing fee in their registered bank accounts. To facilitate refunds, candidates can verify or update their bank account details through the official portal until June 30, 2026.

The Final Answer Key will form the basis for preparing the Re-NEET UG 2026 results, merit list, and counselling process. The result is expected to be announced in the second week of July 2026.