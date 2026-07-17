NEET UG Final Answer Key 2026 Out: Direct Link To Download Official PDF

NEET UG 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the NEET UG Final Answer Key 2026 on its official website, along with the declaration of the NEET UG Result 2026. Nearly 20 lakh candidates appeared for the medical entrance examination conducted at 5,440 centres across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad, of whom 11.21 lakh qualified.

Earlier, the agency released the OMR response sheets on July 13, the provisional answer key on June 25, and accepted objections till June 28, 2026. Candidates can now download the official PDF to verify the correct responses and keep a copy for future admission and counselling processes.

Direct Link: NEET UG 2026 Final Answer Key PDF

How To Download NEET UG Final Answer Key 2026?

Candidates can follow these steps to access the NEET UG Final Answer Key 2026:

Visit the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the NEET UG 2026 Final Answer Key link.

The answer key PDF will open on the screen.

Download the PDF and verify the answers.

Save a copy for future reference.

Also Check: NEET UG 2026 Toppers: Aryan Gupta, Panshul Bansal Secure Top Ranks; Check Top 10 List

The final answer key has been released after evaluating all valid objections submitted during the challenge window. NTA had earlier published the provisional answer key on June 25, accepted objections until June 28, displayed scanned OMR response sheets between July 13 and July 15, and released the final answer key along with the result on July 16. Since the final answer key is used to prepare the results, no further challenges will be accepted by the agency.