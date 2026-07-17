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NEET UG 2026 Toppers: Aryan Gupta, Panshul Bansal Secure Top Ranks; Check Top 10 List

NEET UG 2026 toppers list is out. Aryan Gupta and Panshul Bansal have jointly secured AIR 1 with 715 marks. Check the top 10 rank holders, category-wise qualifiers and key highlights.

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NEET UG 2026 Toppers: Aryan Gupta, Panshul Bansal Secure Top Ranks; Check Top 10 List
NEET UG 2026 toppers list announced; Aryan Gupta and Panshul Bansal secure AIR 1.

NEET UG Toppers List 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the NEET UG 2026 results along with the list of top rank holders. Aryan Gupta of Punjab and Panshul Bansal of Haryana have jointly secured All India Rank (AIR) 1 by scoring 715 out of 720 marks. 

This year's examination saw nearly 20 lakh candidates appear, out of which 11.21 lakh qualified for admission to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other undergraduate medical programmes. According to the NTA, 138 candidates scored above 690 marks, while 19 candidates crossed the 700-mark threshold. More than 58% of the qualified candidates are women, reflecting strong participation and performance in the examination. 

Also Check: NEET UG Result 2026 Out: 138 Candidates Score 690 Or Above; Check Details

NEET UG 2026 Toppers List: Top 10 AIR Holders

Check the table below for NEET UG 2026 Toppers List:

Application NumberCandidate NamePercentileAIR RankState
260410023990Aryan Gupta99.99991Punjab
260410023143Panshul Bansal99.99992Haryana
260410040821Uplakshya Goyal99.999853Rajasthan
260410123392Ayush Bhalotia99.999654Bihar
260410769645Kudale Shravani Krishna99.999655Maharashtra
260411319970Riya Ranjan99.999656Bihar
260410370457Aryan Dubey99.999657Uttar Pradesh
260410038936Geetansh Sarin99.999158Punjab
260410079810Gaurav Singh Mohanish99.999159Rajasthan
260410422846Maruti Bhosale99.9991510

Maharashtra

Check Full List: NEET UG Toppers List 2026

NEET UG 2026: Category-wise Qualified Candidates

According to the NTA, 11,21,185 candidates qualified for NEET UG 2026. Among them, 5.12 lakh candidates belonged to the OBC-NCL category, followed by 2.91 lakh General category, 1.59 lakh SC, 95,026 Gen-EWS, 63,716 ST, and 3,666 PwBD candidates. The qualifying cut-offs varied across categories, with the General category cut-off ranging from 715 to 213 marks. 

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