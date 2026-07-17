NEET UG 2026 Toppers: Aryan Gupta, Panshul Bansal Secure Top Ranks; Check Top 10 List

NEET UG Toppers List 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the NEET UG 2026 results along with the list of top rank holders. Aryan Gupta of Punjab and Panshul Bansal of Haryana have jointly secured All India Rank (AIR) 1 by scoring 715 out of 720 marks.

This year's examination saw nearly 20 lakh candidates appear, out of which 11.21 lakh qualified for admission to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other undergraduate medical programmes. According to the NTA, 138 candidates scored above 690 marks, while 19 candidates crossed the 700-mark threshold. More than 58% of the qualified candidates are women, reflecting strong participation and performance in the examination.

Also Check: NEET UG Result 2026 Out: 138 Candidates Score 690 Or Above; Check Details

NEET UG 2026 Toppers List: Top 10 AIR Holders

Check the table below for NEET UG 2026 Toppers List:

Application Number Candidate Name Percentile AIR Rank State 260410023990 Aryan Gupta 99.9999 1 Punjab 260410023143 Panshul Bansal 99.9999 2 Haryana 260410040821 Uplakshya Goyal 99.99985 3 Rajasthan 260410123392 Ayush Bhalotia 99.99965 4 Bihar 260410769645 Kudale Shravani Krishna 99.99965 5 Maharashtra 260411319970 Riya Ranjan 99.99965 6 Bihar 260410370457 Aryan Dubey 99.99965 7 Uttar Pradesh 260410038936 Geetansh Sarin 99.99915 8 Punjab 260410079810 Gaurav Singh Mohanish 99.99915 9 Rajasthan 260410422846 Maruti Bhosale 99.99915 10 Maharashtra

Check Full List: NEET UG Toppers List 2026

NEET UG 2026: Category-wise Qualified Candidates

According to the NTA, 11,21,185 candidates qualified for NEET UG 2026. Among them, 5.12 lakh candidates belonged to the OBC-NCL category, followed by 2.91 lakh General category, 1.59 lakh SC, 95,026 Gen-EWS, 63,716 ST, and 3,666 PwBD candidates. The qualifying cut-offs varied across categories, with the General category cut-off ranging from 715 to 213 marks.