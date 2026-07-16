NEET UG Re-Exam Result 2026 Out: 11.21 Lakh Candidates Qualify, Here's Direct Link To Check

NEET UG Re-Exam Result 2026 OUT: The National Testing Agency (NTA) late Thursday night declared the results of the NEET UG 2026 re-examination. A total of 11.21 lakh candidates qualified for admission to undergraduate medical, dental, AYUSH, and allied courses. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results and download their scorecards from the official website, neet.nta.nic.in. The results have been announced in time to ensure that the counselling and medical admissions process remains on schedule.

Nearly 20 lakh candidates appeared for the NEET UG 2026 re-examination, which was conducted on June 21 at 5,440 examination centres across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad. The entrance test was held in 13 languages.

Women Outperform Men

According to the NTA, more than 58 per cent of the qualified candidates are women. The agency said women also recorded a higher qualification rate than men, with 56.8 per cent of female candidates qualifying compared with 55.1 per cent of male candidates.

Top Scorers

This year, 138 candidates scored above 690 marks out of a maximum of 720. Of them, more than 93 per cent were first-time NEET aspirants, while 99 per cent belonged to the 17-19 years age group.

The highest score of 715 out of 720 was jointly secured by Aryan Gupta of Punjab and Panshul Bansal of Haryana.

According to the NTA, the score distribution is as follows:

19 candidates scored above 700 marks.

1,492 candidates scored 650 marks or above.

10,160 candidates scored 600 marks or above.

90,780 candidates scored 500 marks or above.

State-Wise Performance

Candidates from all 36 States and Union Territories qualified in the examination. Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest number of qualified candidates, with more than 1.7 lakh, while Lakshadweep had 43 qualified candidates.

The NTA also announced State and Union Territory toppers. Among them are Jigmet Yangchan Lamo (Ladakh) with 530 marks, Dhruv Tripathi (Andaman and Nicobar Islands) with 606 marks, and Fahmida Anees (Lakshadweep) with 573 marks.

The top 17 candidates, who scored more than 705 marks, belong to eight states, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana.

Category-Wise Qualified Candidates

The category-wise number of qualified candidates is as follows:

General: 2.91 lakh

OBC-NCL: 5.12 lakh

SC: 1.59 lakh

ST: 63,716

Gen-EWS: 95,026

PwBD: 3,666

PwD: 303

The NTA has also published category-wise toppers, cut-off marks, and language-wise participation details on its official website.

Counselling

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will conduct counselling for All India Quota (AIQ) seats in MBBS and BDS programmes, while the respective State authorities will conduct counselling for State quota seats.