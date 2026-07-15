NEET UG 2026 Refund Deadline Extended Till July 31; Know How To Update Bank Details

NEET UG 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has given NEET UG 2026 candidates another opportunity to receive the refund of their examination fee by extending the deadline to update bank account details till July 31, 2026 (11:50 PM). The decision aims to ensure that all eligible candidates receive their refunds following the cancellation of the original NEET UG exam held on May 3, 2026.

According to the latest public notice, over 11.46 lakh candidates have already submitted their bank account details, and the refund process has begun. Meanwhile, NTA is expected to declare the NEET UG 2026 re-test result by July 20.

Click here: NEET UG 2026 Fee Refund Link

How to Update Bank Account Details for NEET UG 2026 Fee Refund?

Candidates who have not yet submitted or verified their bank account details can complete the process by following these steps:

Candidates who have not yet submitted or verified

Visit the official NEET website at neet.nta.nic.in.

Log in using your application number and password.

Click on the Fee Refund Verification link.

Enter or update your bank account details carefully.

Verify all information before submitting the form.

Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.

The NTA has clarified that candidates who fail to update their bank details by July 31, 2026 (11:50 PM) may face delays in receiving the examination fee refund.

NEET UG 2026 Refund and Re-Test Result

The latest NTA public notice states that 11,46,401 candidates have already submitted their bank account details, and the refund process has started for eligible candidates. Those who have not completed the verification process have been given a final chance to update their information.

Separately, the NEET UG 2026 re-test result is expected to be announced by July 20, based on media reports. However, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has not officially confirmed the result date yet.