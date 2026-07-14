NEET UG 2026: How To Challenge OMR Responses? Check Details Here

NEET UG 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has displayed the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) OMR sheets and recorded responses of the candidates at neet.nta.nic.in. The NTA conducted the NEET UG 2026 re-exam on June 21 from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. Candidates can log in using their credentials to view the OMR sheets and recorded responses. The testing agency has also given an opportunity to the NEET applicants to challenge the OMR responses in case their recorded option differs from what they marked on the sheet. The objection window is open from July 13 to 15, 2026.

How To Challenge OMR Responses?

As per the official guidelines, NEET UG 2026 candidates can follow the steps given below to raise objections against the OMR responses.

Log in with your application number and password

Complete OTP verification

Open "View/Challenge OMR Sheet & Recorded Responses"

Compare your marked answers with what the scanner reads

If a candidate's marked answer does not match the scanned responses, he/she can:

Select the question and tick the claimed option

Pay Rs 200 per challenge (using Net Banking/Card/UPI)

Submit and download the acknowledgement slip

According to the official notification, the Rs. 200 will be refunded to the candidate if their challenge is upheld.

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Objection Timeline

Candidates must note that the objection window closes on July 15, 2026, at 11 am. The testing agency has further stated that only OMR responses can be challenged at this stage, the answer key challenge window is already closed.