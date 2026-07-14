Jana Sena Suspends Leader Over Remarks Against Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar

The Jana Sena Party has temporarily suspended Telangana leader Bethi Mahender Reddy following his controversial remarks against Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

In a statement issued by the Jana Sena Telangana State Office, State In-charge Nemuri Shankar Goud said the party has decided to keep Beti Mahender Reddy away from party activities for some time. The party said the decision was taken after taking serious note of the allegations and comments made by the leader.

According to the party sources, Beti Mahender Reddy allegedly made baseless and personal remarks against Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who belongs to the BJP, Jana Sena's alliance partner in the NDA. The party considered the comments as a violation of party discipline and acted immediately.

Jana Sena clarified that the issue is related to Beti Mahender Reddy's personal disputes and has no connection with the party. It said personal differences should not be linked to the organisation and warned that indiscipline will not be tolerated.

The party also said the suspension is only a temporary measure. It will verify the facts and examine the allegations before taking a final decision on Beti Mahender Reddy's future in the party.

Beti Mahender Reddy is a senior advocate from Karimnagar and had earlier served as Jana Sena's Karimnagar Parliament Coordinator. Before joining Jana Sena, he was associated with the BJP.

The development has attracted political attention because it involves remarks against a Union Minister from Jana Sena's alliance partner. By acting quickly, the party has signalled that it wants to maintain discipline and avoid any controversy that could affect its relationship with the BJP.

The party said that a final decision will be taken only after the facts are verified.