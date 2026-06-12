Pawan Kalyan To Lead Jana Sena's 3-Day Event In Delhi From Sunday

Andhra Pradesh's Jana Sena Party is set to organise a series of programmes in the national capital from June 14 to 16 as part of its efforts to strengthen the party's national outreach and highlight its ideological vision before a wider audience.

Earlier, on June 2, on Telangana Formation Day, Telangana police had given permission to the party to hold a programme with 2000 party workers in Hyderabad.

According to party sources, actor-turned-politician, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party President Pawan Kalyan will personally lead the three-day programme in Delhi and hold meetings with party leaders, key functionaries, and representatives from various states.

The discussions are expected to focus on organisational strengthening, future political strategies, and expanding the party's footprint beyond Andhra Pradesh.

A major highlight of the Delhi event will be Pawan Kalyan's efforts to present the objectives of the party's proposed "Sena Garjana" programme to national stakeholders and the people of the country.

''Initiative is aimed at showcasing Jana Sena's commitment to nationalism, good governance, transparency, youth empowerment, and public welfare. '' said a party source.

Senior party leaders including MPs and MLAs are expected to participate in a series of interactions, strategy sessions, and outreach programmes during the three-day event.

The meetings are likely to review the party's performance, discuss emerging political challenges, and chart a roadmap for future activities.

Sources reveal that Pawan Kalyan may also interact with national leaders from various sectors and discuss issues related to federal cooperation, development, and the role of regional parties in politics.

The event is termed an important step in Jana Sena's efforts to increase its visibility at the national level following its growing political influence in Andhra Pradesh.

Leaders believe that the "Sena Garjana" campaign will serve as a platform to communicate the party's vision and policy priorities to a wider audience across the country.

While party supremo Pawan Kalyan has already reached Delhi for the NDA and NITI Ayog meet, senior leaders of Janasena are also camping in the national capital to finalise the venue and event timing.