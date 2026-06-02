Amid War Of Words With Revanth Reddy, Pawan Kalyan's Party's Big Move

A major political battle appears to be brewing in Telangana after Jana Sena Party chief and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan announced that his party will contest the next assembly elections in Telangana. Amid an escalating war of words with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and the Congress government, Kalyan said Jana Sena has already begun working in the state and will continue to strengthen its organisational presence in the coming years.

Addressing a press conference in Hyderabad on Telangana Formation Day, Kalyan also launched a sharp attack on the Congress leadership, accusing some party leaders of behaving like "separatists" and questioning the silence of senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on the issue.

Speaking to the media, the Jana Sena chief termed the Congress party's approach as "hypocritical," alleging that while the party seeks to strengthen its position in Andhra Pradesh, some of its leaders are promoting divisive politics.

The Deputy Chief Minister further questioned the Congress party's silence on the roles played by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and AIMIM during the Telangana statehood movement. He also criticised a Congress leader over alleged remarks expressing admiration for Pakistan and questioned the leader's silence on national security issues.

"Why don't you speak about CPM and AIMIM, who opposed Telangana? One Congress leader said that he likes Pakistan, and the same leader is now saying that if I hold a presser, then harmony will be disturbed. Why didn't this Congress leader speak on the Pahalgam issue when people were killed?" he asked.

"I expect Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi to respond to this. You are leaders. You are a so-called national party. A few Congress leaders are behaving like separatists. Again, you want to come into Andhra Pradesh, and you want to be there. What a contradiction. What a hypocrisy," Kalyan added.

Extending his greetings to the people of Telangana on the state's Formation Day, Kalyan highlighted his long-standing association with Telangana's culture and people, stating that his involvement in the region predates the peak of the statehood agitation.

"I wish all the people of Telangana a Happy Telangana Formation Day. We are taking Telangana Culture and Pride forward. Even before the Telangana agitation started, I had encouraged Telangana culture. I have toured the entire Telangana. In 2007, these leaders who are now opposing weren't there. These leaders never toured the Naxal extremism areas. We have toured the Tandas of Adilabad district," the Deputy CM stated.

Reiterating his affection for Telangana, Kalyan clarified that Jana Sena was never opposed to the formation or existence of the state and maintained that the party's reservations were only about the manner in which the bifurcation was carried out.

"I have toured Telangana not for the votes but because I love Telangana. I don't have to prove how much I like Telangana to the opposition leaders. We had opposed how Telangana was bifurcated; Janasena is never against Telangana. When the previous YSRCP government opposed my rally in AP, people from Nalgonda and Kodad came in support of me," he added.

Furthermore, Kalyan also advocated for the rights and acceptance of Telugu-speaking communities residing across different parts of the country and cautioned against regional chauvinism.

"In Surat, there are Telugu people. If those people say that Telugu people shouldn't stay here, and if people in Maharashtra say that Telugu people shouldn't stay there, will that work?" he questioned.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)