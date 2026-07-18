Telangana Government To Enact Stringent Anti-Adulteration Law

The Telangana government is set to introduce a stringent law to curb the growing menace of food and drug adulteration, with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy directing officials to draft comprehensive legislation after holding a debate in the Assembly.

Chairing a high-level review on the proposed Telangana Food Adulteration and Drug Control Act (TGFADCA), the Chief Minister expressed concern over the rising incidence of adulteration in vegetables, fruits, milk, medicines and other essential commodities, warning that indiscriminate use of chemicals was posing a serious threat to public health.

Revanth Reddy said that chemicals used to artificially ripen fruits, extend the shelf life of vegetables and leafy greens, and preserve milk were contributing to health disorders.

He also flagged excessive pesticide and fertiliser residues in agricultural produce, saying they had affected exports, with some foreign countries rejecting Indian consignments.

The Chief Minister also raised concerns about the unchecked sale of products labelled as "organic", pointing out that there is no robust mechanism to verify their authenticity.

The proposed law will draw from best practices adopted in countries with stringent anti-adulteration legislation. Officials have been directed to study international models and submit a detailed report before the government finalises the draft Bill.

As part of the enforcement strategy, the government will launch the new measures on a pilot basis within the CURE limits before expanding them statewide. A dedicated toll-free helpline will be established to receive public complaints, while whistleblowers will be appointed to help authorities detect and curb adulteration.

The proposed legislation comes amid an intensified crackdown on food adulteration across Hyderabad this year. Since the launch of the Hyderabad Food Adulteration Surveillance Team (H-FAST), authorities have registered 185 cases, seized 121.87 tonnes of adulterated and unsafe food products, and referred 247 cases for regulatory action in the first 100 days of operations.

Earlier drives also led to 64 arrests, 61 cases, and the seizure of 15 tonnes of adulterated food in just one month, exposing major rackets involving fake paneer, ghee, chemically ripened fruits and other unsafe products.