Ganja Worth Rs 1.18 Crore Hidden In Truck Seized Near Hyderabad, 2 Arrested

The Telangana EAGLE Force and the Rachakonda Narcotics Police seized 237 kg of ganja worth around Rs 1.185 crore from a truck on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway (NH-65) and arrested two alleged smugglers, officials said.

Officials said after credible intelligence, police launched an operation and recovered 237 kg of ganja concealed inside the cabin of a truck container bearing Maharashtra registration number.

The vehicle used for transportation was also seized.

The arrested accused were identified as Rajesh Kumar, a 33-year-old owner-cum-driver of the truck from Navi Mumbai, originally from Bihar, and Anil Ranganath Bichare, 35, a labourer from Pune.

According to investigators, Rajesh had come into contact with alleged drug traffickers Suresh Kedari and Dharam Shindey, who reportedly financed the purchase of his second-hand lorry in return for transporting ganja from Odisha to Maharashtra.

Police said the duo travelled to Vijayawada before proceeding to Gunpur village in Odisha's Rayagada district, where they allegedly received 10 gunny bags containing ganja from supplier Pabitra Kumar Sabar, also known as Pitambar Sabar.

While transporting the consignment to Pune via Hyderabad, they were intercepted by the EAGLE Force.

Initially, the accused denied visiting Odisha, but call detail records exposed their movements, leading to the recovery of the concealed narcotics.

A case has been registered at the Rachakonda Narcotics Police Station in Hyderabad and efforts are underway to arrest the three accused who are on the run and dismantle the larger trafficking network.

Officials said the EAGLE Force has seized nearly 1,500 kg of ganja over the past two months as part of intensified surveillance on interstate drug routes.

