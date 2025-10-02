400 kg Ganja, Hidden Under Coconuts, Busted Near Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City

A major drug bust was executed near Hyderabad, where the authorities intercepted a shipment of over 400 kilograms of marijuana, or Ganja, destined for the northern state of Rajasthan. The seized contraband has an estimated street value of Rs 2 crore.

The operation was a joint effort between the Rachakonda Narcotics Police and the Regional Narcotics Control Cell, Khammam Wing of the Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE), Telangana.

Police successfully intercepted a DCM goods transport vehicle near Ramoji Film City within the Rachakonda limits. Upon inspection, officers discovered the large haul of drugs cunningly concealed beneath a legitimate load of coconuts, a tactic often used by smugglers to evade detection.

The authorities arrested three individuals immediately following the bust. All three accused are residents of Rajasthan and have been booked under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

While the arrests are a significant victory against the drug trade, the investigation remains active. Police have identified and are currently searching for two key individuals involved in the network: two primary suppliers and a receiver.

A formal case has been registered at the Rachakonda Narcotics Police Station as the investigation continues to track down the at-large members of the interstate drug syndicate.