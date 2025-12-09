Madhya Pradesh Minister's Brother Arrested For Smuggling Ganja: Cops

In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, the police in Madhya Pradesh's Satna have arrested Anil Bagri, the brother of Minister of State Pratima Bagri, for alleged involvement in marijuana smuggling. Another accused, Pankaj Singh, has also been taken into custody.

Police recovered 46 kg of marijuana from Anil Bagri and Pankaj Singh. The contraband was reportedly hidden in sacks of paddy at Pankaj's residence in Marounha village. The seized marijuana is valued at Rs 9.22 lakh. According to the police, the vehicle used for smuggling belongs to another accused, Shailendra Singh Rajawat, who is currently on the run.

The arrests come just days after Minister Pratima Bagri's brother-in-law, Shailendra Singh, was held in Banda, Uttar Pradesh, with 10.5 kg of marijuana. Shailendra is already lodged in Banda jail in another NDPS case and had earlier been arrested in Satna for allegedly trafficking narcotic cough syrup in a racket worth around Rs 5.5 crore.

With both the minister's brother and brother-in-law now linked to separate narcotics cases, questions around political influence, oversight, and law enforcement transparency have resurfaced.

When reporters questioned Minister Pratima Bagri during a review meeting in Khajuraho about her relatives' alleged involvement in drug smuggling, she appeared visibly upset and shot back, "Zabardasti ki baat kyun karte ho tumlog?" (Why do you talk unnecessarily?)

A video of the exchange has since gone viral, drawing sharp criticism from the opposition.

The Congress posted the clip on social media with a scathing caption: "Look at the anger of the Minister Sahiba when asked about her brother arrested in a smuggling case! Relatives of ministers in the BJP government are now openly being caught smuggling. Chief Minister, ask your Home Minister how deep will the state be pushed into the quagmire of crime?"

According to Satna Police, acting on a tip-off, a team raided Pankaj Singh's home in Marounha on Monday morning. Four large sacks concealed 48 packets of marijuana beneath layers of paddy. Pankaj told police during interrogation that the consignment was handed over by Anil Bagri and Shailendra Singh Rajawat.

A case has been registered under the NDPS Act, and both arrested accused have been sent to 12 days' judicial custody at Central Jail.