17-Year-Old Arrested With 10 Kg Of Ganja In Hyderabad

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested by Telangana's Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement, called EAGLE Force, along with the S.R. Nagar police in Hyderabad, at the Nature Cure Hospital MMTS Station on Monday. The minor was found in possession of 10 kilograms of ganja, estimated to be worth approximately Rs 5 lakh in the illegal market.

The arrest has exposed a disturbing shift in the tactics used by Mumbai-based drug syndicates, who are now increasingly exploiting juveniles to transport contraband and evade police suspicion.

Acting on precise intelligence, a joint team intercepted the teenager on January 5 as he was waiting to board a train to Mumbai. Upon inspecting his sky-blue travel bag, officers discovered five packets of ganja, meticulously wrapped in brown tape. Along with the drugs, police seized other incriminating materials that shed light on a well-organized trafficking network.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the juvenile, a resident of Mumbai who worked as a tempo cleaner, was lured into the trade due to his poor financial background.

The delivery trail established by the police indicates a sophisticated operation. In late December, 2025, the primary accused, Hazi Shafiullah Shaik, allegedly tricked the minor into travelling to Odisha under the guise of transporting a tempo, offering a meager Rs 1,500 for the job.

The boy travelled to Malkangiri, where he met another operative named Mehfuz. On January 4, Mehfuz directed the minor to Hyderabad. At the Nature Cure station, Mehfuz handed over the ganja-filled bag with instructions to deliver it to Shaik's mother-in-law, identified only as Khala, in Mumbai.

The juvenile has been handed over to the S.R. Nagar police for further proceedings. A case has been registered under Sections 8(c), 20(b)(ii)(B), and 29 of the NDPS Act, in addition to Section 78 of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, which deals with the exploitation of children for illicit activities.

The police have launched a massive manhunt for the three primary suspects based in Mumbai. Hazi Shafiullah Shaik is said to be the main accused, Mehfuz was the supplier and Khala was receiver/receiver's kin.

A senior officer from the EAGLE Force said the use of minors is a "desperate and dangerous" attempt by syndicates to bypass the heightened surveillance at major transit hubs.

"This case serves as a grave warning. These syndicates are not just breaking the law; they are destroying the futures of vulnerable youth for profit," the officer remarked.