Modified Truck Carrying 813 Kg Of Ganja Seized In Hyderabad, 3 Arrested

The NCB on Wednesday said it seized 813 kg of ganja and arrested three persons here.

Acting on a tip-off, officers of the Narcotics Control Bureau, Hyderabad zone, conducted a coordinated operation in the early hours of January 13, leading to the seizure and arrests. All three accused are residents of the Bidar district in Karnataka, a press release said.

Two NCB teams intercepted a specially modified lorry suspected of transporting narcotic drugs from Malkangiri district, Odisha, to Latur, Maharashtra.

The vehicle was found with an expired registration certificate and a cylindrical cavity resembling a tank, camouflaged with grass and covered with a tarpaulin sheet, used to conceal the contraband.

The lorry contained 813 kg of ganja, which was recovered. One of the accused has been identified as a habitual narcotics offender, it said.

The NCB added that investigations are ongoing to trace the source and destination network, examine forward and backward linkages, and identify other members of the trafficking syndicate, including financial trails.

Further investigation is in progress.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)