Telangana Revives Traditional Drum Beating To Boost Awareness In SIR Drive

In a blend of tradition and civic outreach, election officials in Telangana's Komaram Bheem Asifabad district revived the age-old practice of 'dandora' (drum beating) to create awareness about the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

At Wankidi mandal, Gram Panchayat staff moved through villages beating drums and making loudspeaker announcements, urging residents to submit their completed Enumeration Forms to their respective Booth Level Officers (BLOs) before the deadline.

The traditional and age-old practice, widely used in rural Telangana to spread important public messages, has drawn the attention of villagers, particularly in remote tribal hamlets where digital communication has limited reach.

According to the Election Commission,1,66,70,610 voters, accounting for 49.28% of Telangana's 3,38,26,448 registered electors, have submitted their Enumeration Forms so far, indicating steady progress in the revision exercise.

The SIR, launched on June 25 in Telangana, is now in its final phase and the authority has appealed to all eligible voters to cooperate with Booth Level Officers and submit their forms before the July 24 deadline to ensure their names are included in the updated electoral rolls.

As per the Election Commission's schedule, house-to-house enumeration and form submission will continue until July 24, followed by the publication of the draft electoral roll on July 31.

The claims and objections period will remain open from July 31 to August 30, while the final electoral roll will be published on October 1.