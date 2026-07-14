Telangana Engineer Caught Accepting Rs 2 Lakh, Rs 32 Lakh Seized From Home

A Municipal Assistant Engineer in Telangana's Peddapally district was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday for allegedly demanding and accepting a Rs 2 lakh bribe from a contractor.

During a subsequent search of his residence, officials also recovered Rs 32.31 lakh in unaccounted cash.

The accused, identified as 33-year-old Kallepalli Sathish Kumar, was working at the Municipal Office in Peddapally. According to the ACB, Kumar was caught red-handed at his residence while allegedly accepting the bribe.

Officials said Kumar had demanded and accepted Rs 2 lakh from a contractor to process and forward the final bill of Rs 12,28,748 related to an infrastructure development project.

Kumar was caught red-handed at his residence by the ACB Karimnagar Unit

The project involved the development of a Hindu graveyard at Tenuguwada and another graveyard in Peddapally town. As part of his official duties, Kumar was required to forward the bill to the Telangana Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TUFIDC) in Hyderabad for final approval and release of funds.

Acting on a complaint, ACB officials laid a trap and recovered the marked currency notes from Kumar's possession. Following his arrest, investigators conducted a search of his residence and seized Rs 32,31,900 in unaccounted cash.

The ACB said the Assistant Engineer had performed his duties "dishonestly and improperly" to obtain an undue personal advantage.

Kumar was taken into custody and will be produced before a court in Karimnagar city. The case remains under investigation, the ACB said.