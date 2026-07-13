BRS Launches Fresh Campaign Against Congress In Telangana Over Unfulfilled Job Promises

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has launched a fresh campaign against the Congress government in Telangana over unemployment and unfulfilled job promises.

As part of this effort to pressure the ruling party, the BRS will hold a public meeting called "Yuva Sangrama Sadassu" on July 18 at Saroornagar Stadium in Hyderabad. BRS Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) is expected to address the gathering.

According to the BRS, which lost power to Congress in the 2023 assembly elections, the meeting will focus on the government's failure to keep promises made to young people. This includes the 'Youth Declaration' unveiled by Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra before the polls, which featured several commitments regarding jobs and youth welfare. Party leaders said the rally will highlight growing unemployment, delays in government recruitment, and the concerns of students and job seekers across Telangana.

The choice of venue is highly symbolic. Saroornagar Stadium is the exact location where Priyanka Gandhi Vadra originally released the Congress Youth Declaration. BRS leaders noted that they selected the stadium deliberately to remind the government of those promises and to challenge it directly on the issue of unemployment.

The meeting is expected to attract students, job aspirants, and party workers from different parts of the state. With this programme, the BRS is renewing its political focus on youth welfare and employment, making these issues a cornerstone of its opposition campaign.

The opposition party has continuously targeted the Revanth Reddy administration, alleging that it has failed to fulfil the "six guarantees" promised during the poll campaign. Meanwhile, the ruling Congress has denied the claims, countering that its over two-and-a-half-year rule has been far more effective than the previous ten-year tenure of the BRS.