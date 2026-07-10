"Write This Down": Revanth Reddy Predicts Congress Win In Telangana In 2029

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Friday exuded confidence about the Congress retaining power in the state, predicting a second consecutive term for the party. He claimed that the party would win more than 115 seats in the next Assembly elections, expected in May-June 2029.

Addressing Congress workers in Khammam, Reddy said Telangana's political landscape would expand after the next delimitation exercise, with Lok Sabha seats projected to rise from 17 to 26 and Assembly constituencies from 119 to 182.

He asserted that the Congress would secure over 115 of the 182 Assembly seats and urged journalists to "write this down" as a pledge of the party's confidence.

Invoking Lord Rama and Lord Sri Sita of Ramachandra Swamy of Bhadrachalam, the Chief Minister described his prediction as "the solemn word of Congress workers from Khammam" and asserted that party leaders would work "18 hours a day" to secure a renewed mandate in the next Assembly elections.

He also took a swipe at BRS president K. Chandrashekar Rao and his family, asking them to "remember this date - July 10, 2026" - as the beginning of the Congress's campaign for a second consecutive term.

The Chief Minister's remarks came hours after Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao (KTR) claimed that the Congress government has lost public support midway through its tenure.

Speaking at a party review meeting in Hyderabad, KTR said a survey allegedly commissioned by the Chief Minister himself indicated growing anti-incumbency against the government.

He claimed the BRS would win around 78 Assembly seats if elections were held now and asserted that the party was increasingly seen as the alternative to the Congress. He also said many respondents wanted former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao to return to power.

KTR accused the Congress government of trying to divert attention from what he described as unfulfilled promises and governance failures by raking up controversies over initiatives launched during the previous BRS rule.

With both the Congress and the BRS citing survey findings and making early electoral projections, Telangana's political contest appears to have entered campaign mode well ahead of the next Assembly elections.