"As long As I Am Alive": K Kavitha Rules Out BRS Return, Alleges Corruption

Launching an attack against her former party Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), and its working president and her brother KT Ramarao (KTR), Telangana Rakshana Sena (TRS) chief Kalvakuntla Kavitha alleged that the Rs 1,400 crore sitting in the bank accounts of BRS be immediately distributed to the families of Telangana martyrs.

Addressing the media during her tour in Bhadradri Kothagudem district, Kavitha alleged that the massive fund accumulated by the BRS was entirely built through ''corrupt, quid pro quo arrangements'' with wealthy contractors.

"The Rs 1400 crore in the BRS party bank accounts came from Andhra contractors through quid pro quo," Kavitha alleged, adding, "That is corrupt money and should be distributed to the families of Telangana martyrs, Rs 1 crore each."

Dismissing speculation about her political future and return to her father KCR's party BRS, she ruled out any possibility of reconciliation. "As long as I am alive, I will NOT join BRS. They are running a malicious campaign because they fear our regular public movements," she said.

Kavitha dropped direct corruption allegations against her brother KTR and cousin and senior leader T Harish Rao.

She claimed KTR engaged in illegal quid pro quo deals to grant permissions to Pradeep Constructions, while accusing Harish Rao of financial opportunism.

Condemning abusive personal attacks against women online, she warned, "This is not Andhra to tolerate such vulgarity; we will break the legs of those crossing lines."

Kavitha also promised a complete audit of resources if voted to power. "We will review all lands allotted by both the KCR and Congress governments to Andhra contractors. Every square yard will be taken back," she said.

She also demanded that private institutions with over 500 students strictly procure milk from government-run Vijaya Dairy rather than private entities linked to politicians.

Kavitha took a swipe at the ruling Congress party as well, saying that while BRS left the windows of corruption wide open, Congress has thrown open the entire door.

Shifting her fire to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Kavitha accused him of running an administration rooted in pure ego and political vengeance rather than public governance.