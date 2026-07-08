AC Train Coach Given A Romantic Honeymoon-Themed Makeover, Sparks Mixed Reactions

A viral video showcasing an Indian Railways First AC cabin transformed into a 'honeymoon suite' has sparked a massive online debate. The compartment was adorned with balloons, floral arrangements, and thousands of rose petals, alongside an "I Love You" message on the wall. The video shows the compartment transformed into a romantic setting while the train was in service.

The visuals drew mixed reactions online. While many praised the grand and romantic gesture and called it a memorable way to celebrate a special occasion, others questioned whether passengers are allowed to decorate railway coaches in such an elaborate manner. Several users also raised concerns over safety, cleanliness and whether decorative materials such as balloons, paper and flowers could pose a fire hazard or violate railway protocols.

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Many social media users jokingly dubbed the coach the "Suhagraat Express" or "Suhagraat on Wheels," creating a flood of memes and jokes about the practicality of such arrangements during a moving train journey.

The viral clip also prompted questions about whether the decorations had been officially approved and who authorised the setup. Many social media users urged Indian Railways to clarify if private decoration of reserved cabins is permitted.

However, railway officials said no rules had been violated. According to them, since the passenger had booked both berths in the First AC cabin, the compartment was effectively reserved for private use. Officials added that the decorations did not damage railway property or interfere with train operations, and there is no specific rule prohibiting such arrangements.

Speaking to NDTV, the organisers behind the setup, Maharashtra-based Rahat Room Decoration, said the cabin had been booked for a couple from Jalna. They explained that while the couple travelled by car from Aurangabad to Jalna railway station, their team decorated the train compartment in advance. The couple later boarded the train at Jalna station. The organisers also said that no special permission from the Railways was required for the decorations.