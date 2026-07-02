In Telangana, Congress, BRS Face-Off Over Gurukul Tenders And State Debt

Telangana politics turned heated on Thursday as the ruling Congress and the opposition BRS challenged each other to public debates on Gurukul school tenders and the state's financial position.

Congress ministers Ponnam Prabhakar, Adluri Laxman Kumar and Mohammad Azharuddin reached Gun Park near the Assembly along with Rajya Sabha MP Anil Kumar Yadav, MLAs Danam Nagender, Naveen Yadav, Mettu Sai Kumar and other party leaders. They invited former ministers and BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao (KTR), T. Harish Rao and BRS leader R.S. Praveen Kumar for an open discussion on allegations related to Gurukul procurement.

Minister Ponnam Prabhakar rejected the opposition's allegations of corruption in Gurukul tenders. He said the total procurement value was Rs 1,143 crore, including Rs 687.77 crore through tenders and Rs 455.23 crore through government agencies. He questioned how the opposition could claim corruption involving Rs 2,000 crore or Rs 3,000 crore when the total value itself was much lower.

The minister said the government was ready for a debate at Gun Park, the Assembly or the Press Club if the opposition came with documentary evidence.

Ponnam Prabhakar announced that the ministers would write to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy seeking an inquiry into the functioning of the Social Welfare Department during the previous BRS government.

At the same time, BRS leaders prepared to respond to the Congress challenge. Harish Rao and other leaders attempted to leave Telangana Bhavan for Gun Park, while another team led by KTR waited at the party headquarters, Telangana Bhawan for a discussion with Minister Jupally Krishna Rao on the state's debt.

Police stopped Harish Rao and other BRS leaders from proceeding towards Gun Park, citing law and order concerns.

Harish Rao alleged that the police prevented the opposition from participating in the debate. He said the BRS was ready to present official figures on Telangana's debt and also discuss the Gurukul issue in public.

With both parties blaming each other for corruption in government tenders, spreading misinformation and challenging each other to open debates, the political confrontation is expected to continue during the upcoming Assembly session.