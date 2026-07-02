After <i>Sardaar Ji 3</i> Row, Diljit Dosanjh Tells Fan Why He Can't Visit Pakistan: "It's All Politics, Bro"

Diljit Dosanjh recently interacted with his fans on an Instagram Live session, where he answered requests to come to various cities and countries for his concerts. Amid the many requests, he responded to one fan saying that he cannot visit Lahore, Pakistan to perform due to severe ongoing geopolitical tensions and political complexities.

He said, "No brother. If I come to Lahore, yaha waha jaane mein tang karenge (travelling to other places will be difficult). You already know what goes on in the world. It's all about politics, bro. I always try to stay away from politics. There are many things that are no one's control."

To jog your memory, it's been almost a year since the massive controversy that Diljit Dosanjh got into when the involvement of Pakistani actor Hania Aamir in their film Sardaar Ji 3 came to light, following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, 2025.

About The Hania Aamir-Sardaar Ji 3 Controversy

Diljit Dosanjh has been embroiled in the Hania Aamir-Sardaar Ji 3 controversy ever since the trailer of the film was released on June 22, where he co-starred with Pakistani actor Hania Aamir. Following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, 2025, the film's release was barred in India but was released overseas on June 27. Several Indian film bodies have since called for a permanent ban on the movie in India.

Diljit had earlier addressed the issue in an interview with BBC Asian Network.

Responding to the criticism, he explained, "When this film was made, everything was fine. We shot it in February, and things were okay back then. After that, a lot of major events happened that were beyond our control. So the producers decided that the film obviously wouldn't be released in India, and instead opted for an overseas release. The producers had invested a lot of money, and when the film was being made, none of this was happening."

He added, "They know there will be a loss because you're removing an entire territory. Even when I signed the film, everything was fine. Now the situation is not in our hands. So if the producers want to release it abroad, I support them."

On working with Hania Aamir, Diljit remarked, "Very good. She's very professional. I really respect her work and her privacy. I'm a very private person myself, and I give everyone their space, especially women. Conversations are always to the point; nothing more."

Border 2 Debate

Hania's deleted Instagram post criticising India's air strikes fueled outrage, leading unions like FWICE and AICWA to issue an industry-wide non-cooperation ban against Diljit Dosanjh for "unpatriotic" collaboration.

FWICE reportedly warned Border 2 producers (T-Series, JP Films) that casting Diljit violated their ban, demanding his removal and even opposing NDA shoot permissions. Rumours swirled of him being ousted, but producer Bhushan Kumar personally appealed, noting most scenes (including his portions) were done.

However, Diljit Dosanjh shared a behind-the-scenes video from the Border 2 sets shortly after the FWICE ban drama peaked in early July 2025, effectively dismissing exit rumours.

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