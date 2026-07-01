Diljit Dosanjh Recalls Performing At Weddings For Rs 10,000: "I Came From A Poor Family, Didn't Say No To Anybody"

Diljit Dosanjh might be a global phenomenon today, but in a recent interview the singer-actor opened up about how his early financial struggles shaped his perspective on life. He recalled performing at weddings and birthday parties in the early 2000s, and how he realised he had to earn money.

What's Happening

During a chat on Q with Tom Power, Diljit Dosanjh spoke about how he learned that "money was important."

He said, "Because I came from a poor family. It was like a below-average family. If you got sick, you wouldn't have money to go to the doctor, so don't get sick because you don't have money."

Speaking of performing at weddings, he said, "It's amazing. There's so much money in that field. My album came in 2002 and 4-5 people came to my company and said we want to book this guy for a birthday party."

He continued, "So when they gave me the money, I thought this was the path. I didn't say no to anybody. If someone offered Rs 5,000, Rs 10,000, Rs 15,000, I said yes. I went everywhere day and night."

Recent Work

Diljit Dosanjh was recently seen in Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga alongside Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina and Sharvari.

Earlier in June, Diljit Dosanjh came under criticism over a lyric in his 2026 song Aroma. The controversy gained momentum on June 1, the start of Pride Month, with several social media users questioning the language used in the track.

Aroma was released on April 23. However, the debate around one of its verses surfaced weeks later after content creators and listeners began discussing its meaning online.

Content creator Faith Michael expressed disappointment in an Instagram reel, saying, "The queer community did not expect this from you."

Faith said the song had been part of their playlist and they were initially unaware of the lyrics' meaning until others began discussing it online.

"I translated the whole song. So apparently the song is about celebrating the idea of traditional masculinity and the best way to glorify masculinity is by putting the queer community down."

Faith further added, "I seriously did not expect this from Diljit Dosanjh. He's working in the entertainment industry which is built, shaped and sustained by countless queer people. Did nobody question the lyrics before it was released? Did no one stop to think about the message it sends? Hope there's an explanation because being a chakka or hijra is not the same as being weak."

Diljit Dosanjh has not publicly responded to the criticism.

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