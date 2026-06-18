<i>Main Vaapas Aaunga</i> Box Office Collection Day 6: Imtiaz Ali's Film Crosses Rs 10 Crore In India, Shows Upward Trend

Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga continues to boost its numbers as word of mouth builds momentum. After six days, the film's total India gross stands at Rs 11.98 crore, with net collections of Rs 10.05 crore.

Breaking down the numbers

On Wednesday, the film minted Rs 1.75 crore, higher than Tuesday.

This brings the total India gross to ₹11.98 crore and the total India net to ₹10.05 crore so far, as per Sacnilk.

Overseas, the film collected ₹0.50 crore on Day 6, taking its total overseas gross to ₹6.75 crore. This pushes the worldwide gross to ₹18.73 crore.

The numbers show an upward trend, cementing the film's hold at the box office.

Praise for the film

Filmmakers Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap and Anubhav Sinha have showered praise on the film.

Zoya Akhtar wrote on her Instagram Stories, "Congratulations to the beautiful people for the beautiful film Main Vaapas Aaunga."

Congratulating editor Aarti Bajaj (his ex-wife), Anurag Kashyap kept his message short and simple: "Congratulations, champion."

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha wrote, "Imtiaz, my friend, so so so happy to see Main Vaapas Aaunga. In times when film directors, for various reasons, are getting ruthlessly stripped of the most vital virtue of their art form, every frame of your film is soaked in that very virtue. BELIEF!!!"

Main Vaapas Aaunga marks the second collaboration between Imtiaz Ali and Diljit Dosanjh after their 2024 Netflix film Amar Singh Chamkila. It also reunites Ali with composer A. R. Rahman and lyricist Irshad Kamil, the trio behind acclaimed soundtracks such as Rockstar, Tamasha, Highway and Amar Singh Chamkila.

Imtiaz Ali's take on Partition and the classic love story in this film opens a floodgate of emotions, turbulence and conflict that have tormented many generations.