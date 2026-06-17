Man Accused Of Being Paid To Cry At <i>Main Vaapas Aaunga</i> Screening Reacts To Allegations: 'Not Hired'

A man who was accused of being hired to cry at Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga screening responded to the allegation on X, saying he was not hired. The video shows the man breaking down in tears during a screening of Main Vaapas Aaunga attended by Imtiaz Ali and Vedang Raina. While Ali appears to comfort him, Vedang also attempts to console him.

However, the viral video set a different narrative, claiming the man had been hired to cry. The video also suggested Vedang Raina was laughing in the background while the man cried.

Dismissing those claims, the man wrote on X, "I am the guy. Not hired. And Vedang was also moved and in tears." He has been identified as Dushyant Arora, a lawyer and columnist.

Describing the film's emotional resonance, he wrote in another post, "My grandma. Just like in the movies, the grandparent has Alzheimer's. My grandma had it just the same. It's been a month since she passed after a very difficult time."

In the film, Naseeruddin Shah plays a 95-year-old man suffering from Alzheimer's who desperately wants to return to his homeland in Sargodha, lost during the 1947 Partition.

About Main Vaapas Aaunga

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film features a cast that includes Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari, and Vedang Raina. Vedang plays the younger version of Naseeruddin Shah's character. Based on the 1947 Partition of British India, Ali blends partition trauma with a classic love story.

The film opened slowly, collecting ₹1.15 crore on its opening day. However, positive word of mouth helped boost numbers, with Monday registering ₹1.25 crore in India. The film is steadily marching towards ₹10 crore.

Also Read | Main Vaapas Aaunga, Ikkis And The Partition Tales Of 'Missing' Women