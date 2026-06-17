<i>Main Vaapas Aaunga</i> Box Office Collection Day 5: Imtiaz Ali's Film Retains Hold At Rs 8.30 Crore

Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga retains its hold at the box office as the film's numbers have increased steadily since release. After five days, the film minted Rs 8.30 crore (net) in India, while the gross stood at Rs 9.88 crore.

Breaking down the numbers

On Tuesday the film earned Rs 1.65 crore across 2,020 shows.

The film earned Rs 1.15 crore on Friday, Rs 1.85 crore on Saturday, and Rs 2.50 crore on Sunday, according to Sacnilk.

Praise for the film

Filmmakers Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap and Anubhav Sinha showered praise on the film.

Zoya Akhtar wrote on her Instagram Stories, "Congratulations to the beautiful people for the beautiful film Main Vaapas Aaunga."

Congratulating ex-wife Aarti Bajaj for editing, Anurag Kashyap kept his message short and simple: "Congratulations, champion."

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha wrote, "Imtiaz, my friend, so so so happy to see Main Vaapas Aaunga. In times when film directors, for various reasons, are getting ruthlessly stripped of the most vital virtue of their art form, every frame of your film is soaked in that very virtue. BELIEF!!!"

Main Vaapas Aaunga marks the second collaboration between Imtiaz Ali and Diljit Dosanjh after their 2024 Netflix film Amar Singh Chamkila. It also reunites the director with composer A. R. Rahman and lyricist Irshad Kamil, the trio behind acclaimed soundtracks for films such as Rockstar, Tamasha, Highway and Amar Singh Chamkila.

Imtiaz Ali's take on partition and the classic love story in this film opens a floodgate of emotions, turbulence and conflict that have tormented many generations.