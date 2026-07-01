Internet 'Totally Disgusted' By Yash's New <i>Toxic</i> Teaser Over Depiction Of Female Characters

Yash's upcoming action thriller Toxic has found itself at the centre of an online debate following the release of its latest teaser, Ladies & Ladies.

While the promo was intended to spotlight the film's women, it has instead sparked criticism from a section of social media users, with many questioning how the female characters have been portrayed.

Released on Wednesday, the teaser offers a glimpse of the film's leading ladies, including Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth. However, several viewers argued that the teaser relied more on glamour and sensual imagery than on introducing the characters.

Reacting to the teaser on X, one user wrote, "#Toxic New teaser dedicated to women, yet most of them are introduced through objectification rather than character."

Another user criticised filmmaker Geetu Mohandas, writing, "I'm totally DISGUSTED. #Toxic. How can a woman like #GeetuMohandas make a SHIT like this?"

Echoing similar sentiments, another post read, "The most VULGAR teaser of the DECADE."

One user even called on the certification authorities to reject the film, writing, "I really hope that the Indian Censor Board DOES NOT pass this DISGUSTING film called #Toxic."

Another viewer clarified that the issue was not the film's mature content but its execution, stating, "The nudity or sexual language isn't what bothers me. It's the way it's presented. There's a fine line between sensual and creepy, and from what I've seen, #Toxic makers doesn't seem to know the difference."

Criticism also centred on the teaser's final shot, with one X user writing, "There's male gaze. And then there's the latest #Toxic teaser. That last scene.... It's actually disturbing that someone actually wrote it, it was cleared and was even shot!"

The conversation extended to Reddit, where users also expressed disappointment over the teaser.

One comment read, "My grandparents and great-grandparents are thankful ki wo ye din dekhne se pehle swargwaasi ho gaye."

Another Reddit user pointed out the lack of substance given to the female characters, writing, "No female character spoke in the teaser, nor any of them were shown for more than 5-10 seconds."

The release date of Toxic has been pushed several times. The film will finally arrive in theatres on August 26.

The film is produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. Written and shot in Kannada and English, it will have dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.

ALSO READ: Toxic: Meet Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Rukmini Vasanth In Yash's World Of Love And Lust