<i>Lock Upp 2</i> Contestant Shreya Kalra Makes Shocking Claim About Akanksha Chamola: "She Is Bisexual"

Matters are heating up in the reality show Lock Upp 2, as influencer and fellow contestant Shreya Kalra has revealed that actress Akanksha Chamola is bisexual. This update comes just days after Chamola announced she is headed for a divorce from actor Gaurav Khanna.

What's Happening

During a conversation with co-contestant and influencer Sufi Motiwala, who is also part of the show, Shreya Kalra described this revelation about Akanksha Chamola as a "secret".

As per the game's format, Shreya was miffed with Akanksha after the latter filed a chargesheet against her. To get even, she shared information that had been told to her in confidence.

Shreya Kalra asked Sufi Motiwala, "Am I going to be a bad person if I reveal it?" to which Sufi replied, "No, that's the game."

Shreya then claimed, "She is bisexual," and the camera immediately panned to Akanksha Chamola.

Sufi Motiwala further questioned, "How is she like this then?" He suggested they keep it private, but Shreya did not agree.

She said, "Now the secret has been used. She told me, and we have revealed it on the show. So two of her lifelines are over, and she has only one left."

Akanksha Chamola's Divorce Announcement

During the very first episode of the reality show Lock Upp Season 2, Akanksha revealed that she and her husband, actor Gaurav Khanna, are getting a divorce and have been living separately for the past year.

The moment came when Akanksha was asked to reveal a secret. Her unexpected confession left the audience, as well as hosts Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, stunned.

Sharing the update, Akanksha said, "Me and Gaurav are getting a divorce. We have been living separately for the last one year, and it's not been public."

She also made it clear that there is no bitterness between the two despite their decision to part ways.

"Things are not bad between me and Gaurav. We still talk to each other. We don't think we are compatible as partners because we both see a very different future. And, unfortunately, it's not with each other," the actress added.

In the third episode of the show, Akanksha revealed personal reasons that prompted her decision. Reiterating Gaurav's claims on Bigg Boss 19 last year, Akanksha said she doesn't want to have children that Gaurav wants “badly.”

During a conversation with co-participants Shreya Kalra and Sufi Motiwala on Lock Upp Season 2, Akanksha said, “Jab hum shaadi mein the, mera maternal instinct kabhi nahi tha (When we were married, I never had a maternal instinct). But I was open to discovering it, and it was never shut down. Gradually, however, I realised that I am not meant for it, and he was okay with that. But I guess, in time, that shifted.”

“Now he wants to have kids and I can't give him that. Nahi hai mere mein instinct, woh maine bohot pehle bol diya tha (I don't have the instinct; I had told him long ago). Jab mujhe realise ho gaya ki main bani hi nahi hoon iss cheez ke liye, maine tabhi bol diya tha ki main nahi karne waali hoon. So we had a discussion where I told him if he wants to leave me, then leave me — fair enough,” Akanksha added.

“Log shaadi isliye karte hain, let's be honest... 99% want to get married because they want to have kids and carry the family forward; otherwise, why would you get married? He is not wrong on his part. And then Bigg Boss happened and I realised that isko bohot zyaada hai aur main nahi kar paa rahi hoon (He wants it badly and I am unable to provide that). For me, I don't want to put him in that situation,” Akanksha went on to add.

About Lock Upp 2

Lock Upp Season 2 officially opened its doors with a grand premiere on Saturday. Streaming on Netflix, the reality show kicked off with fresh hosts Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh. The pair welcomed a diverse mix of television stars, social media personalities and public figures into the high-pressure, prison-style setup. The premiere has already set the tone for an entertaining season. Some of the key participants include Sunita Ahuja, ram Kapoor, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Harshad Chopda, to name a few.

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