Alia Bhatt Revisits 'President Joke' After <i>India's Got Latent</i> Roast. This Time She Nails It

Alia Bhatt, who is on a promotional spree for her big venture Alpha, revisited the infamous "President" joke during a fan interaction in Jaipur recently. When a fan from the audience playfully teased her by shouting, "President of India," Alia took it in her stride and replied sportingly.

Breaking down the video

In the video, when a fan shouts, "President of India," Alia readily replies, "Haven't you seen Latent?" (referring to Samay Raina's India's Got Latent Season 2, where Alia was a guest on the first episode).

Alia said she already knew the answer and that she would be happy to do it again to get the audience's claps. She then gracefully said Droupadi Murmu's name, prompting cheers and applause from the crowd.

Alia was joined on the panel by Sharvari.

What happened at Latent doesn't stay at Latent

Alia, along with Sharvari, joined Samay Raina on the very first episode of India's Got Latent Season 2.

The comedian asked Alia about her favourite state. When Alia paused to answer, Samay quipped, "State poocha hai, President nahi" (I asked for your favourite state, not the President).

The joke was a playful nod to one of Alia's most viral moments on Koffee With Karan, when she famously struggled to name the President of India. The gag continued to resurface from time to time; Alia now uses it as a way to interact with fans.

On Samay's show, Alia didn't have an entirely easy time as the roasting continued.

Samay jokingly asked whether she actually knew who the President of India was. Alia quickly answered, "Droupadi Murmu." She playfully said that President Murmu had handed her a National Award, and she then jokingly asked Samay to request the President to help drop a legal case against him.

About Alpha

Alpha was first scheduled to release on December 25 last year. Then the film was slated for April this year. Finally, it is arriving in theatres on July 3.

Closer to the original release date, a YRF spokesperson said in November that the film was delayed due to VFX work.

"Alpha is an extremely special film for us and we want to present it in its most cinematic form. We have realised that the VFX will take a little longer than initially assumed. We want to leave no stone unturned to make Alpha a theatrical experience for everyone to cherish. Thus, we will now release the film on April 17, 2026," the banner's spokesperson said.

Headlined by Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, Alpha will be the seventh film in the spy franchise after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Tiger 3, War, War 2, and Pathaan. The film has been directed by Shiv Rawail of The Railway Men fame.

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