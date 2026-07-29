"More Than 60 Lives Have Been Lost": Alia Bhatt Voices Concern Over Assam Floods

Alia Bhatt has raised concern over the worsening flood situation in Assam, calling for immediate support for affected communities. Sharing a note on social media, the actor highlighted the scale of the devastation, pointing to the loss of lives, large-scale displacement, and the urgent need for relief as well as long-term rehabilitation efforts.

What Alia Bhatt Wrote In Her Post

Alia started her post with, "Right now, floods are affecting so many parts of our country, with Assam being among the hardest hit, facing an incredibly challenging time."

She added, "More than 60 lives have been lost. Lakhs of people have been displaced. Entire families have lost their homes, their land, their livestock... and for some, even the people they love. It happens every year, and it still catches us off guard."

"Assam needs immediate relief right now, and it'll need support for the long road to recovery. If you've been wondering how you can help, I'll be sharing a few ways we can support relief efforts over the next few days through organisations working on the ground," wrote Alia in her post.

Assam Flood Details

Seven more people lost their lives in Assam's flood-hit areas on Tuesday, taking the death toll to 75, according to an official bulletin. While the flood situation showed signs of improvement, around 3.32 lakh people remained affected across seven districts.

The bulletin stated that 622 villages continue to be affected by the floods. Relief and rescue operations are being carried out by several agencies, including the Army, Air Force, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Fire and Emergency Services, and civil volunteers.

Floodwaters have submerged 45,341.98 hectares of agricultural land. The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) also reported damage to houses, cattle sheds, schools, and anganwadi centres across the affected districts.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a relief and rehabilitation package for affected families. The measures include enhanced compensation, financial assistance, educational support for students, and aid for those whose properties have been damaged by the floods.



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