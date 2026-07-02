Logan Paul And Alix Earle Spotted Getting Cozy At Star Studded Hamptons Party

Months after their uncomfortable interview triggered discussions online, Logan Paul and Alix Earle are making headlines again for a very different reason. New reports claim the two social media stars are putting their past behind them after they were seen spending time together at Michael Rubin's luxurious Hamptons estate ahead of his annual White Party.

According to reports, Logan and Alix attended a private event hosted at Rubin's multimillion dollar mansion, where many well known celebrities and business figures had gathered.

Eyewitnesses claimed the pair was seen talking privately for a long time and were later spotted sharing a kiss, which triggered romance rumours.

As per the Daily Mail, Logan Paul and Alix Earle were “seen locked in conversation at a quiet BBQ on Tuesday night held at the palatial Hamptons mansion of Fanatics boss, Michael Rubin, on the eve of his famed annual White Party.”

According to reports, Michael Rubin's annual White Party brings together around 375 well known guests at his massive Hamptons home, where he lives with his partner Camille Fischel and their two daughters.

The event is usually held around 3 or 4 July, but this year it was moved to July 1. The date was reportedly changed to avoid clashing with the rumoured wedding celebrations of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, which reports claim could take place at Madison Square Garden in New York on July 4.

The awkward moment between Logan Paul and Alix Earle took place on the red carpet at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party during Super Bowl week in San Francisco.

During the moment, Paul asked, “Have you won Dancing With The Stars before?” Earle replied, “No, I haven't. Thank you so much for rubbing it in.”

Alix Earle was on the latest season of Dancing With the Stars, where she finished second behind Australian wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin.