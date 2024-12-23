Crocodile Dundee's Famous Reptile Dies Aged 90

A 700kg crocodile that starred alongside Paul Hogan in the 1986 blockbuster Crocodile Dundee has died, according to a report in The Independent. The outlet quoted the reptile's caretaker as saying that the animal was 90 years old. Burt, the five-metre-long saltwater crocodile, died in captivity on Monday in Darwin, Australia, where he had been living since 2008. After appearing in the Crocodile Dundee, Burt spent the last 16 years at Crocosaurus Cove, a crocodile herpetarium and aquarium.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Burt, the iconic Saltwater crocodile and star of the Australian classic Crocodile Dundee," the zoo said in a statement on Facebook.

Saltwater crocodiles are among the largest reptiles on the planet and are capable of eating any animal that strays too close to them. The average lifespan of saltwater crocodile is about 70 years, but some may live up to 100 years.

Crocodile Dundee starring Burt remains the highest-grossing Australian film of all time, The Independent said in its report.

In the film, Hogan, an eccentric poacher, saves American reporter Sue Charlton (played by Linda Kozlowski) from crocodile attack and she invites him to New York.

"Captured in the 1980s in the Reynolds River, Burt became one of the most recognised crocodiles in the world, appearing in Crocodile Dundee and helping to shape Australia's image as a land of rugged natural beauty and awe-inspiring wildlife," the zoo said in its tribute.

Australian news outlet news.com.au quoted the spokesperson of the zoo as saying that Burt had a "challenging" personality.

"Known for his independent nature, Burt was a confirmed bachelor - an attitude he made clear during his earlier years at a crocodile farm. His fiery temperament earned him the respect of his caretakers and visitors alike, as he embodied the raw and untamed spirit of the saltwater crocodile," the spokesperson said.