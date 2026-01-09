Prabhas Fans Take Fake Crocodiles To <i>The Raja Saab</i> Shows To Recreate Viral Scene

Ahead of the release, fan previews took place across different parts of the country for Prabhas's The Raja Saab. A video from the screenings has gone viral on social media for an unexpected reason. In the clip, fans are seen carrying dummy crocodiles into theatres. Some enthusiastic fans even carry the dummy crocodiles above their heads while rushing into the hall.

The videos quickly created a strong buzz about the film on social media.

Prabhas's Viral Crocodile Scene

Ecstatic fans wanted to recreate the trailer's viral scene, in which Prabhas engaged in an intense fight with a crocodile.

The moment where Prabhas's character battles and throws the crocodile has generated massive buzz, alongside other intense highlights from the film. Mounted on a budget of Rs 400-450 crore, the film is expected to earn Rs 100 crore on the opening day, trade analyst Ramesh Bala told NDTV.

The Raja Saab's ticket prices have been capped at Rs 1,000 for paid premiere shows, per a directive from the Andhra Pradesh government. Regular screenings beginning today have seen a Rs 150 surge, pushing the cost per seat to Rs 297 in single-screen theatres.

About The Raja Saab

The Raja Saab is written and directed by Maruthi, and produced by People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment. It stars Prabhas alongside Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan (in her Telugu debut), Riddhi Kumar, and Zarina Wahab. The story follows a man searching for his missing grandfather, who encounters a sinister presence in a mansion. The film hits theatres today, January 9.