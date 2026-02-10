Jake Paul's "Fake American" Punch At Bad Bunny Doesn't Land. Here's Why

Influencer-turned-boxer Jake Paul changed tack only hours after calling Bad Bunny a “fake American” and announcing plans to boycott the music superstar's Super Bowl LX halftime show.

“Guys, I love Bad Bunny. Idk (I don't know) what happened on my Twitter last night?? WTF,” Jake Paul wrote on X on Monday.

This came after Paul faced flak online for calls to boycott the halftime performance, the first all-Spanish set in Super Bowl history. Bad Bunny used the national stage to celebrate his Puerto Rican roots, singing that America is a continent and shouting out countries across it. Bad Bunny is Puerto Rican. He was born in Bayamon and grew up in Vega Baja.

During the Sunday broadcast, Paul asked followers to turn off the show. “Purposefully turning off the halftime show… Turn off this halftime. A fake American citizen performing who publicly hates America. I cannot support that.”

The backlash came quickly. His remarks were hit by an X community note saying, “People who live in Puerto Rico have been identified as US citizens since 1917. Additionally, Jake Paul, who has lived in Puerto Rico since 2021, still would technically qualify as a US citizen.”

Jake Paul has been living in Puerto Rico since 2023. He has a home in Dorado.

His brother, influencer and wrestler Logan Paul, responded, “I love my brother but I don't agree with this. Puerto Ricans are Americans & I'm happy they were given the opportunity to showcase the talent that comes from the island.”

Jake Paul later clarified that his words had been misunderstood. “The problem with my tweet is the word fake being misinterpreted,” he wrote. “He's not a fake citizen, obviously, because he's Puerto Rican, and I love Puerto Rico, and all Americans who support the country. More so, Bunny is fake because of his values and criticism of our great country.”

Paul later added that he lives in Puerto Rico and supports the island, but said he would continue to speak out.

The Super Bowl halftime show proved to be a massive success. Apple Music revealed that Bad Bunny's performance became the most-watched Super Bowl halftime show to date, drawing 63 million views across live streams and social media clips.