Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

"There's Time And Place": Theo Von Slams Paul Brothers' Antics At Trump's Inauguration

The comedian cleared the air, stating it was the 'Paul kids' being 'funny' who sabotaged his chair.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
"There's Time And Place": Theo Von Slams Paul Brothers' Antics At Trump's Inauguration
Theo Von has called out the Paul brothers.

Theo Von has called out the Paul brothers (Logan Paul and Jake Paul) after they messed with the chair the comedian was sitting on during President Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony. Mr Von, who hosted the Republican leader days before the November election last year on his popular podcast, was among the legion of celebrities to attend the ceremony. During the event, Mr Von could be seen 'accidentally' falling with the Paul brothers sitting behind him

“MAKE CHAIRS GREAT AGAIN,” Logan Paul captioned the video on X (formerly Twitter), which has garnered over 17 million views.

“Oh! It happened; I said it would,” Mr Paul could be heard saying in the video before grabbing the stand-up comic by the arm to help him up.

“We got a seat here, we got a seat here,” Mr Paul added, clearing an empty seat between him and his younger brother, Jake.

Though the internet believed Mr Von slipping to the floor was an accident, the comedian cleared the air, stating it was the 'Paul kids' being 'funny' who sabotaged his chair.

“Wasn't an accident. Paul kids thought it was [funny] to mess with the chair. there's a time and a place ya know," wrote Mr Von on X (formerly Twitter).

Internet reacts

After Mr Von's clarification, social media users also slammed the Paul brothers for not understanding the gravity of the situation and going ahead with childish antics.

"Very lame of them, but applaud you keeping the composure considering the moment. You're absolutely right, there's a time and place for that stuff and the inauguration of a president, isn't it.," said one user, while another added: "Why were they even there?"

A third commented: "You know you're a dbag when Theo's gotta call you out. Time and place indeed dude, wow no respect."

The Paul brothers are one of the most infamous influencers in the US who were invited to the ceremony, owing to their support for President Trump. In one of the biggest scandals on YouTube, Logan Paul posted a video in 2018 from Japan's suicide forest where a man had suspended himself to a tree. Not only did Mr Paul upload the video but he could also be seen laughing, which led to massive backlash from the public.

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Theo Von, Paul Brothers, Logan Paul
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.