Crazy Viral: Shilpa Shetty's Famjam Post With Mr Beast, Logan Paul And KSI

YouTubers MrBeast, Logan Paul and KSI are currently in India. On Sunday, the trio hosted a grand event for the drinks brand Prime and the chocolates and snacks brand Feastables. The event attracted a massive crowd and was attended by several Bollywood celebrities, including Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor, Genelia D'Souza, Malvika Raaj and Saif Ali Khan. Shilpa Shetty also made an appearance, accompanied by her husband Raj Kundra and their son Viaan. The family of three had a great time at the event, and Shilpa's Instagram post proves just how much fun they had. In the images and videos shared by the actress, she can be seen enjoying herself, posing with MrBeast, Logan Paul and KSI. Oh, and Shilpa's cute video with her son Viaan totally deserves your undivided attention.

“Beauty and MrBeast with my lil Beast. Welcome to India,” read Shilpa's caption. Reacting to the post MrBeast commented, “It was nice meeting you.”

MrBeast also uploaded a video on his Instagram Stories. In the clip, we can see him with Indian YouTuber Carryminati, aka Ajey Nagar. The duo can be seen having a fun chat.

About a week ago, MrBeast uploaded a video on Instagram announcing that he will be coming to India on November 10. In the clip, the YouTuber revealed that he will be launching a chocolate and snack brand Feastables in India. MrBeast mentioned the reason behind Logan Paul and KSI's India visit as well. He said that the two social media influencers will be launching their hydration brand, Prime.

Here's a fun promotional video of MrBeast, Logan Paul and KSI featuring their products. In the clip posted by MrBeast, the YouTuber is seen walking with a cart filled with Feastables items. Logan comes from the opposite direction with his own cart which is also loaded with Prime drinks. When the two carts collide, it causes a hilarious verbal spat between MrBeast and Logan. KSI popping up in the video out of the blue can give you a good laugh. Check it out:

Coming to Shilpa Shetty, the actress will next be seen in KD -The Devil. Dhruva Sarja, Sanjay Dutt, Nora Fatehi and Jisshu Sengupta are also a part of the upcoming Kannada action film.