Malaika Arora To Dino Morea: Count The Stars In Farhan Akhtar's 'Group Activity' Pic

Image was shared on Instagram. (Image courtesy: faroutakhtar)

Farhan Akhtar's recent Instagram drop screams friendship goals from miles away. The actor-director posted a black and white selfie featuring his squad. The picture includes Farhan himself, his wife Shibani Akhtar, actress Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Shakeel Ladak, fashion photographer Sasha Jairam, Sabena Khattar, photographer Abheet Gidwani, filmmaker Ritesh Sidhwani, writer Rozzlin Pereira, and actor Dino Morea. Phew! In the frame, the gang is looking at the camera and flashing million-dollar smiles. Farhan kept the caption simple and wrote, “Group activity.” Amrita Arora responded to the happy photo with, “Liftieeeeee.” Take a look at the click below:

This is not the only photo we have seen of Farhan Akhtar with his friends, in recent times. Not so long ago, Farhan's wife Shibani Dandekar shared a lively snapshot featuring herself, Farhan, Hrithik Roshan, and his girlfriend Saba Azad from London. Shibani posted the image to extend birthday wishes to Hrithik Roshan on his 50th birthday (January 10). In the snapshot, Hrithik, Saba, Farhan, and Saba can be seen having a playful time. Shibani captioned the image with, "@sabazad, me and some fun filled London nights with these boys in the final days of their forties!" She added: "Happy birthday @hrithikroshan you sweet loving soul! Hope this year brings you adventure, more love, success and all the other good stuff that you so deserve! Lots of love always." Check it out:

Before that, Farhan Akhtar shared a picture from the iconic spot where he shot the memorable scene from his directorial debut, the iconic friendship movie, Dil Chahta Hai. In the picture, shared by Farhan, the actor-director can be seen seated on the wall of the fort against the backdrop of a setting sun with a friend. He wrote in the caption, "First time back at Chapora Fort since we filmed Akash, Sid and Sameer talking about life. That was 23 years ago. A lot has changed but the warm, sea-salt infused Goan air remains the same. Some places are just magical."

Farhan Akhtar will soon be directing Don 3 with Ranveer Singh in the lead.