A Throwback Pic Featuring Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad, Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar From London

Shibani shared this image.

Shibani Dandekar shared a fun-filled picture featuring herself, husband Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend Saba Azad from London. Shibani shared the picture to wish Hrithik Roshan on his 50th birthday (January 10). In the picture, Hrithik, Saba, Farhan and Saba can be seen goofing around. Shibani wrote in the caption, "@sabazad, me and some fun filled London nights with these boys in the final days of their forties!" Shibani added, "Happy birthday @hrithikroshan you sweet loving soul! Hope this year brings you adventure, more love, success and all the other good stuff that you so deserve! Lots of love always." Take a look:

Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend Saba Azad shared a mushy video to wish Hrithik Roshan. In the video, they can be seen kissing. Saba wrote in the caption, "50 whirls around the sun and what a beautiful ride you've had, here's to choosing love everyday the way you do for another 100. Happy birthday my Love. You are the light." Hrithik Roshan replied to the post and wrote, "Thank you Sa... last 2 whirls were the best." Take a look:

Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan also wished him with a video featuring the Dhoom 2 actor with his sons Hridhaan and Hrehaan. In the caption she wrote, "Happy Happpiest Birthday Rye.. You truly are 'Father Ocean' with the abundance of wisdom love and commitment you give to Ray and Ridz.. I wish you even more super success, the greatest Love story and alll the blessings to make all your dreams come true.. god bless you limitless. P.S 50 looks more like 30 on you." Take a look:

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan will be seen in Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor which will hit the theatres on the eve of Republic Day.