Shilpa Shetty On Husband Raj's Dance On Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani's Sangeet: 'Super Se Upar Performance'

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's Goa wedding was a dreamy affair. From the special song Bin Tere to the beachy surroundings and the couple's pastel-perfect outfits, the festivities truly set wedding goals. Wondering why we are mentioning the wedding after so many days? Well, check out Shilpa Shetty's recent Instagram post, and you will know for yourself. The actress has recently posted a dance performance featuring her husband Raj Kundra and her dancing at the sangeet night. The two, dressed in all-black ensembles, show some serious bhangra moves to the track Mundian To Bach Ke. Captioning the post, Shilpa mentioned her 15-year-old promise to the groom and wrote, “#SundayBinge with a generous dose of Bhangra sprinkled on it. Keeping a promise made 15 years ago to Jackky, who danced at our Sangeet... Had no idea Hubby Raj Kundra would give me a run for my money with this supperrr se uparrrr performance. We love you, Jackky Bhagnani, Rakul Preet Singh.”

Jackky Bhagnani responded to Shilpa Shetty's post by writing, “Ohhhh wowww!! Even though I watched it LIVE I am so touched all over again,” in the comment section. Rakul Preet Singh said, “Ufffffff and how fab were the two of you...Lots of love right back at ya.” Shilpa Shetty's sister, actress Shamita Shetty dropped black hearts. Maniesh Paul chimed in saying, “Lovvvveeee this.” Rohit Roy added, “I don't think I would ever say this Shilpa but for the first time I have seen someone eclipsing you in a song!!! Wayyy to go mere HERO Raj Kundra.”

Ahead of Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding, a Pinkvilla report revealed that Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra would be performing on the big day. A source said, "Raj and Shilpa are all set to elevate the festivities with their dynamic performance, delivering an electrifying Punjabi wedding mashup that will undoubtedly enhance the glamour and musical ambience of the event."

The report also stated that Raj Kundra shares a long-standing friendship with Vashu Bhagnani, who is Jackky Bhagnani's father.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani got married on February 21. The couple made their relationship Instagram official in October 2021.