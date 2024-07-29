<i>KD-The Devil</i> First Look: Sanjay Dutt's Birthday Gift To Fans

Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt's birthday gift to fans came gift-wrapped in the form of a new poster, unveiling the first look of his character, Dhak Deva, from the upcoming film KD - The Devil. On the occasion of his 65th birthday, the Dus star took to Instagram and shared the first look of his character. In the image, the actor can be seen wearing a denim jacket paired, belt around his neck, a cap, and shoes. He completed his look by wearing sunglasses. Sanjay captioned: “The Lord of Devil's democracy, Dhak Deva, steps into #KD vintage battlefield, bringing a storm of intensity.”

In addition to Sanjay Dutt, KD - The Devil stars Shilpa Shetty, Nora Fatehi, Ramesh Aravind, V Ravichandran, and Dhruva Sarja in key roles.

See what Sanjay Dutt posted:

Earlier in the day, Sanjay Dutt also received a sweet birthday wish from his wife Maanyata. Maanayata dropped a heartwarming montage comprising her never-before-seen picture with the birthday boy. For the caption she wrote, "Happy….happiest birthday to my bestest half… Sanjay Dutt. my strongest and full of life support system…. Your inner light overshadows all obstacles, overcomes any difficulties and challenges…. You have the ability to love selflessly and unconditionally! keep it that way, invincible!!! You are precious and special not only to me but to many more….who love and adore you with all their heart….My star…keep shining bright…always and ever!! Much love.”

For the unversed, KD - The Devil is based on true events from 1970s Bengaluru, is presented by KVN Productions. Directed by Prem, the pan-India multilingual film is set to release in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.