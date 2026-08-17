'Does True Love Exist?' Kashmera Shah Shares Cryptic Post Amid Govinda-Sunita Ahuja Spat

Amid the ongoing public dispute between Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja, Kashmera Shah shared a post that appeared to reflect on love, marriage, and infidelity. The actor, who is married to Govinda's nephew Krushna Abhishek, shared a picture of a heart-shaped formation in the sky and questioned whether “true love” still exists.

In her Instagram post, Kashmera wrote, “So is this what true love looks like? Does it exist? Does anyone love someone so much that they will pay for this and make their person feel special?” She went on to question where such love could be found, adding that she was feeling “so disillusioned by marriages breaking and people cheating” and felt she needed a “reality check.”

Post Comes Amid Govinda-Sunita Marriage Controversy

Kashmera's remarks came as Govinda and Sunita Ahuja's personal life remained in the spotlight, with the couple making public comments about their marriage in recent months. Sunita has spoken about Govinda's alleged affairs, including during her appearance on Lock Upp 2, where she said that actors having affairs was something she had learned to tolerate.

More recently, Sunita also made comments about Govinda's association with a younger actress, Komal Rani Swarnkar, after the two were seen together. Sunita reportedly called Govinda as Komal's “sugar daddy” after accusing the two of having an affair. She also questioned his association with a woman close to their daughter's age and criticised Komal's appearance and clothing. Her remarks fuelled further discussion around the couple's relationship.

Govinda Responds To Sunita's Remarks

Govinda responded to the remarks and allegations made by his wife, following his appearance at the airport with the actress. In a video message, the actor defended himself and his professional choices, saying Sunita's public comments were affecting his reputation and work. "You have the ability, you have the strength, fame, respect, wealth, everything is given by God. It doesn't mean that you should humiliate those who don't have it. It doesn't suit you," he added.

Kashmera and Sunita Ended Their 14-Year Family Feud

A few months ago, Kashmera and Sunita ended their nearly decade-long feud. The two had remained on bad terms and stayed away from each other for years before finally putting their differences aside and reconnecting.

Speaking on Lock Upp Season 2, Sunita said, "But Kashmera is a sweet girl. She fell at my feet, crying, and apologised. I also started crying after seeing them after 14 years. Kashmera was at my feet and said, 'Sorry, it was my mistake."