Vijay's Son Jason Sanjay's <i>Sigma</i> Delayed Yet Again, Fresh Date Revealed

Last month, NDTV learnt that Jason Sanjay's Sigma would not release on July 31, having been pushed to August owing to Jana Nayagan's release.

Vijay's son Jason Sanjay, who is making his directorial debut with the Tamil film Sigma, has had the release date postponed several times. It was initially scheduled for July 31, then shifted to August because of Jana Nayagan's release on July 23. Now, the makers have confirmed yet another change - the film will release on October 2.

About Sigma

Coming to Sigma, the movie stars Sundeep Kishan in the lead role, and it's said to be a high-octane heist entertainer with lots of comedy and a treasure hunt-type scenario.

The movie, shot across Tamil Nadu and Thailand, has music by S Thaman. Others in the film include Faria Abdullah, Raju Sundaram, Sampath Raj, Shiv Pandit, Anbu Thasan, Yog Japee, Magalakshmi, Sheela Rajkumar, Kamalesh, and Kiran Konda.

Cinematographer Krishnan Vasan, who worked on Rahul Ravindran's The Girlfriend, had stated in an interview, "There is crazy hype around Sigma, and that is something that I've never experienced. But there is no pressure because Jason Sanjay is a sorted guy. Although he comes from a film family, he took the effort to study filmmaking. The communication was on point, and it wasn't like I was working with a first-timer."

Actor Sundeep Kishan too has been all praise for his director Jason Sanjay, calling him 'extremely hardworking.'

In an interview with Variety, he said that Jason reminds him of Vijay and added, "He and his team have been working on this project for a very long time. They did the pre-production as well as the edit work extensively. One can learn a lot about patience from him, which I was really blown away by. For a 25-year-old to be that patient, calm, and clear about what he wanted while directing was amazing. It was an insight into how the present-day generation looks at film narration."

On his part, Jason Sanjay had said in a statement to the media about his film that "Sigma celebrates the spirit of a lone wolf - a 'sigma' who chooses his own path, unbound by societal expectations. The story blends treasure-hunt thrills, heist sequences, and comedy into a high-energy cinematic experience."

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