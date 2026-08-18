'Poor Decision': Internet Enraged After <i>Premalu</i> Vanishes From JioHotstar Ahead Of <i>Prem Keetanu</i> Release

The Malayalam film Premalu, which was released in theatres in 2024, received immense love and appreciation from audiences across the country. Starring Naslen and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles, the romantic comedy emerged as one of the biggest Malayalam success stories of the year and later found a wider audience through its OTT release on JioHotstar.

However, months ahead of the release of its Hindi adaptation, Prem Keetanu, featuring Veer Pahariya, Aparshakti Khurana, and Aafiya Sayed, the original film appears to have been removed from the platform. The teaser of Prem Keetanu was recently unveiled and it has sparked criticism from a section of viewers.

Many social media users have expressed disappointment not only over the remake but also over the reported removal of Premalu from OTT, with several arguing that the original film should remain easily accessible to audiences.

How they reacted

While some questioned the need for a remake of a film that is still fresh in public memory, others were particularly upset about Premalu allegedly being taken down from streaming ahead of the Hindi adaptation's release.

"What a dumb and poor decision. Even the casting for this."

"Very bad thing. What is the need for this? Preventing people from watching the original is not going to stop them from doing anything."

"Looks like #PremKeetanu isn't a shot-for-shot remake of Premalu after all. It feels more generic and doesn't have the freshness that made Premalu so special, though. The sad part is that Premalu has been removed from OTT because of this remake."

"Premalu has been removed from Hotstar. @BhavanaStudios get the film back on some other OTT platform ASAP, please," wrote another user.

Prem Keetanu is set to release in theatres on October 2.