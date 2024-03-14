With 'Jealousy And Pain,' SS Rajamouli Admits That 'Malayalam Film Industry Produces Better Actors'

The image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: rrrmovie)

Director SS Rajamouli recently admitted that the Malayalam film industry produces "better actors" than other Indian film industries. He made this statement while attending the success party of the Malayalam film Premalu in Hyderabad. It's worth noting that Rajamouli's son, SS Karthikeya, took over the dubbing rights for Premalu, following which the film's Telugu version was released on March 8. During the event, Rajamouli said, "It is with jealousy and pain that I admit the Malayalam film industry produces better actors. In this film too, they did a fantastic job.” While talking about the movie, the filmmaker added, “It's meant to be watched in theatres because it's hilarious, when the people next to you laugh, you enjoy it more.”

Mahesh Babu also praised the Telugu version of Premalu by posting a note on X (formerly known as Twitter). The actor wrote, “Thank you SS Karthikeya for bringing #Premalu to the Telugu audience... Thoroughly enjoyed it…. Can't remember the last time when I laughed so much while watching a film… The entire family loved it. Top class acting by all the youngsters. Congratulations to the entire team!!” Mahesh also added laughing and hug emojis to the note.

Thank you @ssk1122 for bringing #Premalu to the Telugu audience... Thoroughly enjoyed it…. Can't remember the last time when I laughed so much while watching a film… The entire family loved it ???? Top class acting by all the youngsters ????????????Congratulations to the entire team!! — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) March 12, 2024

Before that, SS Rajamouli also shared a note on X to share his thoughts on the film. The director mentioned, “So glad Karthikeya did #Premalu in Telugu. It was a laugh riot throughout. The writer did a fab job in getting the meme/youth language perfectly right. I liked the girl, Reenu in the trailer itself. In the film even the boy Sachin is lovable. But my fav is Aadi..JK..Just Kidding.”

So glad Karthikeya did #Premalu in Telugu. It was a laugh riot throughout. The writer did a fab job in getting the meme/youth language perfectly right.I liked the girl, Reenu in the trailer itself. In the film even the boy Sachin is lovable. But my fav is Aadi..JK..Just Kidding???? — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) March 8, 2024

Shyam Mohan, who played the role of Aadi in Premalu shared a screenshot of SS Rajamouli's tweet on his Instagram handle. In the caption, Shyam wrote, “LIFE TIME SETTLEMENT FOR ME! SS Rajamouli sir! I don't know what to say!!”

In addition to Shyam Mohan, Premalu stars Naslen, Mamitha Baiju, Sangeeth Prathap, and Akhila Bhargavan in key roles. The project has been directed by Girish AD.